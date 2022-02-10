Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:36 IST
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' to now hit theatres in June
Historical film ''Prithviraj'', starring Akshay Kumar in the title role, is slated to be released in theatres on June 10.

Based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the movie was previously scheduled to hit the screens on January 21 but was postponed owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Kumar took to Twitter to announce the new release date of the film, produced by Yash Raj Films.

''The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,'' the 54-year-old star wrote alongside the character posters of the cast.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in November 2021.

The upcoming film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for helming the television epic ''Chanakya'' (1991) and the 2003 film adaptation of Amrita Pritam's novel ''Pinjar''.

''Prithviraj'' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

