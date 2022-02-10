Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to debut early in IMAX theatres

Touted to be the first big tentpole of 2022, Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated film 'The Batman' will premiere early in IMAX theatres. The DC fan event will be held on March 1 in more than 350 Imax locations across the US. Many auditoriums are already sold out, according to Warner Bros' official statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Matt Reeves directorial 'The Batman' will be theatrically released on March 4 globally, following usual Thursday night previews and the Imax special screening. It was delayed twice from an initial June 2021 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Matt has created a must-see big-screen experience with The Batman, and audiences around the country have proven they really can't wait to see it on the biggest screen possible," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Warners president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein saying announcing the Imax news. In the movie, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

Pattinson will play the lead role, Paul Dano plays the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Batman' runs two hours and 55 minutes, making it the longest Batman movie ever.

It is also one of the longest-running times for any superhero movie behind Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office. (ANI)

