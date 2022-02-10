Left Menu

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to debut early in IMAX theatres

Touted to be the first big tentpole of 2022, Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated film 'The Batman' will premiere early in IMAX theatres.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:37 IST
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to debut early in IMAX theatres
Poster of the film (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Touted to be the first big tentpole of 2022, Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated film 'The Batman' will premiere early in IMAX theatres. The DC fan event will be held on March 1 in more than 350 Imax locations across the US. Many auditoriums are already sold out, according to Warner Bros' official statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Matt Reeves directorial 'The Batman' will be theatrically released on March 4 globally, following usual Thursday night previews and the Imax special screening. It was delayed twice from an initial June 2021 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Matt has created a must-see big-screen experience with The Batman, and audiences around the country have proven they really can't wait to see it on the biggest screen possible," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Warners president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein saying announcing the Imax news. In the movie, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

Pattinson will play the lead role, Paul Dano plays the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Batman' runs two hours and 55 minutes, making it the longest Batman movie ever.

It is also one of the longest-running times for any superhero movie behind Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022