Madhuri Dixit on her series debut 'The Fame Game': It's about complications of fame

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday said The Fame Game takes a deep dive into the follies of fame, adding that the character of a movie star she plays in the upcoming Netflix series leads a remarkably different life than hers.The Karan Johar-backed series shows Madhuri as Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon whose seemingly perfect life comes under the spotlight after she disappears one day.During the virtual trailer launch of the show, the 54-year-old actor said she was intrigued by the premise of the series and was instantly drawn to its world.I loved the script, loved her journey.

Madhuri Dixit on her series debut 'The Fame Game': It's about complications of fame
''I loved the script, loved her journey. It is about fame, what follies and complications can happen when there is fame in your life. It is a story about this woman whose life is seemingly perfect, till she disappeared one day and everyone wonders what happened to her, where she is? ''Then, the 'Where is she?' changes to 'Who is she?' Do people know who she is? Does she know herself? Because they all have seen her on the screen, larger than life, (leading a) perfect life with a husband (and) kids. She is perfectly placed in her profession. So what happened to her? I thought it was intriguing. That really fascinated me,'' Madhuri said.

Filmmaker Sri Rao is billed as the showrunner and writer of ''The Fame Game'' while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are attached as directors. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Madhuri said her life and experiences in showbiz are in stark contrast to what her fictional character Anamika is up against in the series.

The actor, who has been working in the industry for over 35 years, said she feels fortunate to have collaborated not only with competent filmmakers but also ''good people''.

''Everybody has a different experience. I have to thank God that all my experiences so far have been wonderful, the people I met, my parents have been a force, always standing by me. But that is not the case with Anamika. She has a different life, the way she grew up, her equation with her mother,'' she added.

According to Madhuri, the only similarity between her and her character Anamika is that they both are film stars.

''There are a lot of dissimilarities. The way she sees fame and the way I see it is very different. That is why it is 'The Fame Game' because fame is a treacherous path. It depends on your outlook. That is what you will find out on the show, what happens when you get on to the wrong side of fame.

''It is a mystery, but it is also about relationships, family, how fame can twist and make the best of things look bad. In that sense, it was a challenging script for me because the role is such that there are so many shades to her,'' she added.

Produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Dharmatic Entertainment, ''The Fame Game'' will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

