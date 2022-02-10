Left Menu

MUBI to stream critically acclaimed film 'Drive My Car' in India

Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins - with the help of his driver - to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind, reads the synopsis of the film.Drive My Car had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the award for best screenplay.

10-02-2022
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically acclaimed film ''Drive My Car'' will be available on streaming platform MUBI, exclusively in India.

The news comes days after the movie was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture, director and adapted screenplay.

Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, ''Drive My Car'' is described as ''a haunting road movie travelling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace''. Co-written by Hamaguchi, it stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura.

The film follows Yusuke Kafuku (Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, who receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theatre festival in Hiroshima, two years after his wife's unexpected death. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

''As the production's premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke's late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins - with the help of his driver - to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind,'' reads the synopsis of the film.

''Drive My Car'' had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the award for best screenplay. It is also Japan's official entry for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards.

The movie is also nominated for three BAFTA Film Awards -- director, film not in English language and adapted screenplay.

MUBI, the theatrical distributor and global curated film streaming service, will soon announce the Indian premiere date of ''Drive My Car''.

