BeingU Studios leap into business expansion plans with OTT, Films and Television to disrupt the content ecosystem existing in India by setting up the first Indo-American writer's room

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to position Indian content and talent on the global map, BeingU Studios have now expanded its business venture in the content vertical. Founded in 2017 by Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria, BeingU Studios specialize in acquiring world-class IPs and developing local stories that appeal to global audiences. Further accomplishing this by leveraging its strategic partnerships with international agency, Gersh which manages popular names across the globe and with leading content platforms like Netflix, Sony Pictures Networks and Sony Music Entertainment.

BeingU Studios have successfully expanded its business venture in the hub of film, OTT and television by setting up an office branch in Los Angeles. With over 3 years into the business in the music vertical, BeingU is also known to be the first studio to partner with Sony Music India and produce hit songs like 'Woofer' in collaboration with Snoop Dogg. The superhit went on to become the song of the year.

BeingU Studios are the producers of Kapil Sharma's first-ever digital debut 'Kapil Sharma – I'm not done yet'. Streaming in 191 countries on Netflix, the show is winning hearts across global audiences. The company is also prepping a slate of international films based on book rights and larger than life real stories thus becoming a powerful tool in delivering the promise of a ''UNIQUE'' connection with young India who has aspirations, strong opinions and most importantly dreams of a better world.

Screenplay is known to be the biggest gap, BeingU has tied up with international screenplay writers through Gersh thus enabling its stories to travel the world. BeingU Studios also produce the best and the longest-running comedy show on Sony Entertainment Television 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. BeingU Studios will continue to enthral global audiences with its unique content offerings even as it ventures into OTT and films.

Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria, Founders of BeingU Studios, said, ''Founding BeingU Studios was always a dream project for the both of us as we aim to disrupt the content ecosystem existing in India by setting up the first Indo-American writers room catering to India and the globe. With a focus on world-class storytelling and execution, we aimed to create content driven by insights reflecting the passions and aspirations of India across the world.'' The Founders of BeingU Studios further mentioned, ''Now with new local & International slates for OTT and films, we aim to take Indian talent and content to greater heights across the globe. We are also extremely thrilled about BeingU Studios' first-ever digital debut, the standup comedy show, 'Kapil Sharma – I'm not done yet' on Netflix. We have received immense love and appreciation from all over the world for the show. This simply encourages us to do our best at work every day and continue to create captivating content for the world.'' About BeingU Studios: BeingU Studios are one of India's finest content studios that specializes in Indian and global affiliations. The brand focuses on acquiring and creating world-class IPs by levering them with the help of producers and talent across the globe. Founded in 2017, the brand gains proficiency from Founders - Mr Gurjot Singh and Mr Akshit Lahoria. Over time since its inception, they've expanded its services and built recognition for itself in the IP and Entertainment industry. Their core expertise lies in taking Indian content and talent across the globe.

