Film stars, directors meet AP CM over ticket pricing of Telugu films

A delegation of Telugu film stars and directors, led by megastar Chiranjeevi, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday to discuss various issues related to the film industry, particularly the contentious pricing of cinema tickets.

After the meeting, Chiranjeevi told reporters that by the end of February there would hopefully be a happy outcome.

''We have discussed various things. Telugu cinema has attained not only national but also international glory, thanks to some high-budget movies. Telugu cinema is being talked about greatly,” Chiranjeevi observed.

In the backdrop, they discussed the cinema ticket pricing issue that would be beneficial to all, he said.

“The Chief Minister assured us that a favourable decision will be taken after discussing it with the committee (appointed to look into the ticket pricing). Hopefully by the third week, a government order in this regard will be issued,” he added.

Chiranjeevi said the Chief Minister wanted Telugu film shootings to happen in Andhra Pradesh along with Telangana and he promised to create all facilities needed.

''The Chief Minister wished film shootings to happen in Visakhapatnam. We too wish the film industry develops equally in the two Telugu states,'' the Megastar said.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, obliquely referring to the controversy over the cinema ticket pricing issue, noted that confusion was ruling the Telugu film industry for six to seven months now.

“After the meeting with the CM, we hope to hear good news in a week to 10 days,” he said.

Top hero Prabhas, director S S Rajamouli, director Koratala Siva, actor-director R Narayana Murthy, actor Ali and others were part of the delegation.

They thanked the Chief Minister for appreciating the concerns of the film industry and seeking to resolve them.

Information and Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who coordinated the meeting, said the state government was ready to help the Telugu film industry by all means. Special focus would be on supporting the low-budget movies, he said.

For a few months now, a controversy had been brewing ever since the Jagan Mohan Reddy government sought to take control of cinema ticket sale by first curtailing the prices and next by seeking to introduce online sale through the State Film Development Corporation.

The film industry was apparently unhappy, particularly over the low pricing of movie tickets and wanted the government to reconsider the decision.

The matter also landed in the High Court, which directed the government to constitute a committee, including the film chamber representatives, to fix the ticket rates.

Last month, Chiranjeevi met the Chief Minister personally to discuss the industry issues. The meeting on Thursday was a follow-up to that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)