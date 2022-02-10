Left Menu

Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' gets release date

Fans who were eagerly waiting for the story that continues after the 'Star Wars

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:01 IST
Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' gets release date
Poster of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans who were eagerly waiting for the story that continues after the 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' can finally rejoice as the Ewan McGregor starrer 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' has finally received a premiere date at Disney Plus. As per the recently released poster of the upcoming drama by the makers, the Ewan McGregor-led, live-action 'Star Wars' series will debut May 25 on the Disney-owned streaming service, Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

As per Variety, May 25 is also the 45th anniversary of the release of 'Star Wars: A New Hope.' The upcoming fantasy series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is set 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan alongside Anakin himself, Hayden Christensen. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022