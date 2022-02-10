Disney's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' gets release date

Fans who were eagerly waiting for the story that continues after the 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' can finally rejoice as the Ewan McGregor starrer 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' has finally received a premiere date at Disney Plus. As per the recently released poster of the upcoming drama by the makers, the Ewan McGregor-led, live-action 'Star Wars' series will debut May 25 on the Disney-owned streaming service, Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

As per Variety, May 25 is also the 45th anniversary of the release of 'Star Wars: A New Hope.' The upcoming fantasy series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is set 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan alongside Anakin himself, Hayden Christensen. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. (ANI)

