Left Menu

IIFA Awards 2022 postponed to May

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:11 IST
IIFA Awards 2022 postponed to May
  • Country:
  • India

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday announced its 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will now be held on May 20 and 21, 2022.

The ceremony was originally scheduled in March.

In a statement, the IIFA said the dates have been postponed with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of fans and the general community at large.

''We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA.

''We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation,'' the IIFA said in the statement.

The awards will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022