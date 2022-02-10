Left Menu

Mumbai cops arrest man from Bhopal for threatening journalist, using obscene language against her

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 24 year-old man from Bhopal for allegedly using obscene language against journalist Rana Ayyub on social media platform and threatening her, an official said.The cyber police of Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused, identified as Siddharth Shrivastav, who had threatened Ayyub on Instagram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:17 IST
Mumbai cops arrest man from Bhopal for threatening journalist, using obscene language against her
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 24 year-old man from Bhopal for allegedly using obscene language against journalist Rana Ayyub on social media platform and threatening her, an official said.

The cyber police of Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused, identified as Siddharth Shrivastav, who had threatened Ayyub on Instagram. The accused is a college dropout and works as a salesman in a garment shop, he said.

Shrivastav was produced before a court here, which remanded him in judicial custody. However, his RT-PCR test reports are awaited, the police official said.

Last month, Ayyub had said in a tweet, ''Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against those who disseminated fake news, morphed tweets and death and rape threats against me. About time these brazen and consolidated acts of online violence are stopped and the perpetrators brought to book.'' The FIR against the accused was registered under IPC sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 506(2) (death threats), 509 (intentional insult with word or act or gesture to insult modesty), 500 (defamation) along with section 66C (impersonating using computer resource) and 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022