Mumbai cops arrest man from Bhopal for threatening journalist, using obscene language against her
Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 24 year-old man from Bhopal for allegedly using obscene language against journalist Rana Ayyub on social media platform and threatening her, an official said.The cyber police of Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused, identified as Siddharth Shrivastav, who had threatened Ayyub on Instagram.
Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 24 year-old man from Bhopal for allegedly using obscene language against journalist Rana Ayyub on social media platform and threatening her, an official said.
The cyber police of Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused, identified as Siddharth Shrivastav, who had threatened Ayyub on Instagram. The accused is a college dropout and works as a salesman in a garment shop, he said.
Shrivastav was produced before a court here, which remanded him in judicial custody. However, his RT-PCR test reports are awaited, the police official said.
Last month, Ayyub had said in a tweet, ''Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against those who disseminated fake news, morphed tweets and death and rape threats against me. About time these brazen and consolidated acts of online violence are stopped and the perpetrators brought to book.'' The FIR against the accused was registered under IPC sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 506(2) (death threats), 509 (intentional insult with word or act or gesture to insult modesty), 500 (defamation) along with section 66C (impersonating using computer resource) and 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act, police said.
