Todd Strauss-Schulson to direct pilot of 'Pitch Perfect' spin-off series

Invited by his old friend Pieter Kramer Flula Borg, Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 11:52 IST
Filmmaker Todd Strauss-Schulson has been roped in to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of ''Pitch Perfect'' spin-off series set at streaming platform Peacock. Actor Adam Devine will reprise his role as Bumper Allen from the first two ''Pitch Perfect'' movies in the upcoming show. According to Deadline, the show will follow vocal villain Bumper Allen several years after the events in the films. ''Invited by his old friend Pieter Kramer (Flula Borg), Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Pieter has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited German music manager. He signs Bumper as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams,'' the plotline reads. The series will mark Devine and Strauss-Schulson's third collaboration after 2015 comedy slasher film ''The Final Girls'' and 2019 romantic-comedy ''Isn’t Is Romantic''.

The show hails from Universal Television and is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films and also directed the second movie.

Max Handelman will executive produce with Banks via their Brownstone Productions, along with Gold Circle Films' Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer as well as Devine and Megan Amram.

The ''Pitch Perfect'' films series was launched in 2012 and followed Barden University's all-women a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they competed against another a cappella group from their college to win Nationals. Two sequels were released in 2015 and 2017.

