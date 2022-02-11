'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series put on hold at Disney Plus
Actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad were set to headline the series reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou. The show was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producersco-showrunners.Sadly, Tis true.
- Country:
- United States
Disney Plus is not moving forward with its musical ''Beauty and the Beast'' spin-off series.
According to Deadline, the prequel to the studios' 2017 feature film has been put on hold amid delays with creative elements and scheduling challenges with its cast. Actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad were set to headline the series reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou. The show was developed and written by Gad and ''Once Upon a Time'' creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners.
“Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done,'' Gad wrote on Twitter after news of the canceled shoot broke.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests simmer
Europeans set two-week deadline to review untenable Mali situation
European Mali mission sets 2-week deadline for new plan - Danish defence minister
Registration deadline for participating in PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' extended till Feb 3
Europeans set two-week deadline to review untenable Mali situation