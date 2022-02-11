'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series put on hold at Disney Plus

Disney Plus is not moving forward with its musical ''Beauty and the Beast'' spin-off series.

According to Deadline, the prequel to the studios' 2017 feature film has been put on hold amid delays with creative elements and scheduling challenges with its cast. Actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad were set to headline the series reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou. The show was developed and written by Gad and ''Once Upon a Time'' creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners.

“Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done,'' Gad wrote on Twitter after news of the canceled shoot broke.

