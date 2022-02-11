Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' to hit theatres on July 22

Ranbir Kapoor fans have been waiting to see the actor back in action after the 2018 film 'Sanju', and it looks like the wait is finally over as one of his highly-anticipated movies 'Shamshera' is set to release soon. The upcoming film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, is slated to hit theatres on July 22. A teaser of the Yash Raj Films production was released on Friday, announcing the period drama's release date.

Vaani, who was last seen in the hit film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Checkout the link in bio. #RanbirKapoor @duttsanjay @karanmalhotra21 @yrf #Shamshera22ndJuly." The minute-long teaser, which was unveiled on YRF's YouTube channel, features the three actors sitting in the centre of a dimly-lit space surrounded by weapons.

Sanjay says in Hindi, "This story is of the one who said slavery of anyone is not good, neither of others nor of the people close to us." Vaani continues, "This story is of the one who earned a dream about freedom in his father's legacy." Viewers then get a glimpse of Ranbir, who says, "But nobody gives you freedom. You have to win it. Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad Shamshera."

While there is no official confirmation about the plot details, previous reports have claimed that it's a new take on the dacoits of pre-Independence India. The upcoming film, helmed by Karan Malhotra, is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

In September 2021, the look of Ranbir from 'Shamshera' was unveiled. His character appeared grim, intense and he had a mark on his forehead. Apart from 'Shamshera', Ranbir will also be seen in 'Animal', 'Brahmastra' and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-titled movie. Meanwhile, Sanjay will feature in 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Prithviraj'. (ANI)

