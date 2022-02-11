Kanye West responds to fan who says he is off medication

Kanye West recently slammed a fan for claiming that the Grammy winner is "off his meds" and that his upcoming album 'Donda 2' is "gonna go crazy". Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, West shared a screenshot of one of the fan's comments that read, "Mans off the meds album gonna go crazy."

The 44-year-old expressed his displeasure by writing, "THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE ITS CHEAP." He added, "AND DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP PHOBIA IN THIS SENSE DOESN'T MEAN BEING AFRAID OF IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY."

The 'Hurricane' artist has been open about his mental health in the past, particularly his bipolar disorder diagnosis. According to E! News, in a 2019 episode of 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' with David Letterman, West spoke out about the "stigma of crazy" and how sometimes people write off his opinions because of his diagnosis.

"They love to cut your sentences off halfway. What you say doesn't mean as much," he explained to host David Letterman adding, "Sometimes, for me, I think it's a form of protection for me, because if I'm peeping something that people don't want me to think about or know as a celebrity, 'Oh, he's just crazy,' and then I go home. If they didn't think I was crazy, it may be a problem." During the candid interview, the rapper also addressed his 2016 hospitalisation and how mental health was "something that, you know, we're going to have to take time to understand."

For the uninformed, West is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings from Kim Kardashian with whom he shares four children. Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

Kanye who is currently dating actor Julia Fox has been in the headlines repeatedly for being vocal about wanting a second chance with Kim, who is currently dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson. He recently had a public feud on social media with Kim where he claimed her of kidnapping their daughter Chicago and putting eldest daughter North on TikTok against his will. (ANI)

