According to a press release issued by the PGA, Rae will receive the award at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.The Visionary Award honours producers across television, film or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:12 IST
Issa Rae to receive Producers Guild’s Visionary Award
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that actor-producer Issa Rae will be honoured with the 2022 Visionary Award. According to a press release issued by the PGA, Rae will receive the award at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The Visionary Award honours producers across television, film or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture. “Issa makes us excited for the future of television. With her series 'Insecure', she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices. ''Beyond Issa’s prolific work, she is a role model and inspiration to the next generation of creatives through her mentorship programs like ColorCreative, and more recently, Project Greenlight. We are thrilled to honour Issa this year,” PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement.

Rae first garnered attention for her award-winning web series and the accompanying New York Times best-seller, ''The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.'' She created and stars in the hit HBO show ''Insecure'' for which she has received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The actor-writer made her feature film debut with acclaimed drama, ''The Hate U Give''. Her last few projects were Netflix's romantic-comedy ''The Lovebirds'' and the HBO political-satire drama ''Coastal Elites''.

Past recipients of the Visionary Award include Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris, Ava DuVernay, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's Plan B Entertainment, Illumination Entertainment's Chis Meledandri, Laura Ziskin, and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll.

