New film 'Palatwar' in the works

Producer Deepak Mukut is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Palatwar'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:26 IST
Poster of 'Palatwar'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Deepak Mukut is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Palatwar'. The upcoming project, which is being directed by debutant Divyansh Pandit, is touted as a high-octane thriller with its story revolving around ego, vengeance and regret.

Talking about this film, Deepak said, "Palatwaar is an amazing story that is really close to my heart and ever since I read its script, I couldn't wait to announce it. Even though we have Dhaakad's release around the corner, we just couldn't hold back our excitement and share this big news with the world. We are working really hard to get everything right for this project and we already have one of the best creators and music composers on board." He added, "We are now going to embark on the casting for the film and it will be done keeping the characters and the requirements of the script in mind. Whether it will feature newcomers or seasoned stars, we will decide on it as we proceed further, but I assure the audience that this will be a special story that they all will love."

The cast has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

