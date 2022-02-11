Left Menu

If turban can be a choice, then why not hijab: Sonam Kapoor reacts to Karnataka hijab row

The ongoing unrest in the state of Karnataka over whether students should be permitted to wear hijab in educational institutions has caught actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attention.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:03 IST
If turban can be a choice, then why not hijab: Sonam Kapoor reacts to Karnataka hijab row
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing unrest in the state of Karnataka over whether students should be permitted to wear hijab in educational institutions has caught actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attention. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman in a hijab, and it questions why can a turban be a choice but a hijab can't.

Sonam's post comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protestors for wearing a hijab. The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order".

A day ago, lyricist Javed Akhtar, too, condemned the alleged attacks on women for wearing hijab. "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court declined to urgently hear the appeals against the Karnataka High Court's interim order (the written order has not yet been issued) banning the hijab and other religious dresses in schools and colleges in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022