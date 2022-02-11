Sunil Grover thanks doctors, hospital staff post his heart surgery

Popular actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who recently underwent heart surgery, thanked the team of doctors that treated him. Grover, 44, was admitted to the city’s Asian Heart Institute where he underwent the medical procedure on January 27.

In an Instagram post on Friday, he shared a picture with the doctors and expressed his gratitude to them in his quirky style. ''Grateful to @drpandaasianheart #Dr D'Silva and the entire team of doctors and nursing staff at the Asian Heart Institute for aligning my heart before this Valentine's Day. Thank,'' Grover captioned the post. On Thursday night, the actor said he is in the process of healing.

''My treatment went well, I am in the process of healing. I am filled with gratitude for all your prayers. Let’s have a round of applause),” he had said in a tweet. Grover became a household name for his appearances on “Comedy Nights with Kapil” and “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

As an actor, he has been lauded for his performance in Salman Khan-starrer ''Bharat'', Prime Video series “Tandav” and the ZEE5 comedy series “Sunflower”.

