Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures prior to his death

Legendary comedian-actor Bob Saget suffered multiple fractures to his skull before his tragic death in January, according to his autopsy report. Page Six obtained the actor's medical report on Thursday that revealed his skull had several fractures, along with abrasions to his scalp.

The report also stated that Saget had bleeding and contusions to his brain and that his death was "the result of blunt head trauma." "It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the report stated, adding, "The manner of death is accident."

The medical examiner also noted that Saget's respiratory system was "COVID-positive," but did not clarify that finding. Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, explained last month that the late actor's recent battle with COVID-19 -- which he had revealed on a podcast a few days before his death -- was "not anything serious."

On Thursday, Page Six confirmed that he died after an unspecified trauma to his head. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," Saget's family said in a statement.

The statement continued, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter." Sources told TMZ that he had "an obvious bruise" on the back of his head after his death.

Saget was found dead at the age of 65 in his Orlando, Fla hotel room on January 9. Authorities said at the time that there were no signs of foul play or drugs at the scene. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from ex-wife, Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget and Jennifer Belle Saget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)