Left Menu

Maanayata Dutt gets foot massage from Sanjay Dutt, shares video on wedding anniversary

Maanayata Dutt wished her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt on their 14th wedding anniversary by sharing a sneak peek of how he takes care of her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:16 IST
Maanayata Dutt gets foot massage from Sanjay Dutt, shares video on wedding anniversary
Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maanayata Dutt wished her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt on their 14th wedding anniversary by sharing a sneak peek of how he takes care of her. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Maanayata posted a video in which the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' star can be seen giving his wife a foot massage.

In the caption, she wrote, "All my best days are the ones spent with you. love you for being you. happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod." Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Happy anniversary to you both," a social media user wrote. "Baba kind-hearted person," another added.

The duo tied the knot in 2008 and are proud parents to twins -- daughter Iqra Dutt and son Shahraan Dutt. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has 'Shamshera', 'Prithviraj' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022