Maanayata Dutt gets foot massage from Sanjay Dutt, shares video on wedding anniversary

Maanayata Dutt wished her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt on their 14th wedding anniversary by sharing a sneak peek of how he takes care of her. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Maanayata posted a video in which the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' star can be seen giving his wife a foot massage.

In the caption, she wrote, "All my best days are the ones spent with you. love you for being you. happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod." Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Happy anniversary to you both," a social media user wrote. "Baba kind-hearted person," another added.

The duo tied the knot in 2008 and are proud parents to twins -- daughter Iqra Dutt and son Shahraan Dutt. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has 'Shamshera', 'Prithviraj' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' in the pipeline. (ANI)

