Hardest thing I've ever done, says Ruth Wilson on playing her grandmother in 'Mrs Wilson'

Actor Ruth Wilson says doing the titular role in ''Mrs Wilson, a show based on her grandmother's life, was the hardest role she ever played.

''Mrs Wilson'', a spy thriller, takes viewers through three times periods in 1930s Lahore, 40s London and 60s suburbs, revolves around Alison Wilson, who learns that she is not the only wife of her husband Alec. Shot in nine-weeks across more than three dozen locations that had to capture London, Southampton and Lahore, the show revolves around Alec's life as a successful intelligence officer during wartime in South Asia. Actor Anupam Kher plays the key role of his handler Shahbaz in the story. The series also stars ''Game of Thrones'' Iain Glen, Keeley Hawes and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

''It's probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, I think it’s the hardest role I’ve ever played... There were so many things at play. You have so many pressures, the pressure of the family. The pressure of whether you’re performing in the right way. I couldn’t remember her voice, I couldn’t remember what she sounded like,'' Wilson said about the series, which premiered on the Lionsgate Play on Friday.

''Very early on I decided that I wasn’t even going to try and replicate her because I couldn’t really bring her to mind, I didn’t want to in some ways. And in essence we had created a fictional version of Alison, there are things in the script that she never referenced or wrote about in the memoir. That gave me the much-needed space to play her, she became a character like any other that I perform,” she added.

