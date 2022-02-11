Left Menu

Twinkle Khanna shares adorable throwback picture with Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna is revisiting the "good old days" with mom and actor Dimple Kapadia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:33 IST
Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Twinkle Khanna is revisiting the "good old days" with mom and actor Dimple Kapadia. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the writer posted a monochrome picture from her childhood days in which she can be seen along with her baby sister Rinke Khanna and their beautiful mother.

Twinkle compared her pose in the picture to that of Auguste Rodin's famous The Thinker sculpture. In her humorous caption, she wrote, "Who strikes the pose better? My answer: Rodin's The Thinker, but I was way cuter :) You can throw in your vote as well. P.S Let me clarify, since even my friends are messaging me - the pose competition is not between the three of us. It's us versus Rodin's thinker. Jesus !!!! #Goodolddays."

The post was flooded with likes and love-filled comments. Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, "Way cuter and better dressed!"

"Beautiful," Malaika Arora added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle has authored books including 'Mrs Funnybones', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

