Cate Blanchett to be part of Australian drama 'The New Boy'

Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett is set to star in and produce the drama 'The New Boy' from writer-director Warwick Thornton.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:36 IST
Cate Blanchett (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As per The Hollywood Reporter, set in 1940s Australia, 'The New Boy', according to the film's description, depicts the mesmeric story of a 9-year-old aboriginal orphan boy who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun (Blanchett).

The new boy's presence disturbs the delicately balanced world in this story of spiritual struggle and the cost of survival." Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair will also star alongside Blanchett in the film, which is set to begin filming in October, in Australia.

Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Georgie Pym will be producing via their Dirty Films banner, along with Kath Shelper for Scarlett Pictures, who worked with Thornton on his Cannes-winning feature 'Samson and Delilah' and the documentary 'The Darkside'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roadshow Films will be distributing the movie in Australia and New Zealand.

CAA Media Finance and UTA will be handling sales for North America, with The Veterans managing sales for the remainder of the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

