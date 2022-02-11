Left Menu

Kanye West's song 'City of Gods' with Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys out now

Kanye West, Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys have joined hands for the new single 'City of Gods', released on Friday.

Kanye West, Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys have joined hands for the new single 'City of Gods', released on Friday. Keys inserts some soul into 'City of Gods' with an impassioned chorus, complementing the rhymes of her collaborators.

On it, she sings: "New York City, please go easy on me tonight / New York City, please go easy on this heart of mine / 'Cause I'm losing my lover to the arms of another." The track dropped at midnight and is led by Foreign with assists from Keys and Kanye, reported Billboard.

The West-Foreign alliance doesn't end there. West is reportedly executive producer on Foreign's forthcoming album 'B.I.B.L.E', which will be released on March 25. Kanye has his very own project nearing the finishing line, 'Donda 2'. Executive produced by Future, the new project is the follow-up to 2021's 'Donda' and is due out February 22. (ANI)

