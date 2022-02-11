Judd Apatow to return as DGA Awards host

Left Menu

American filmmaker Judd Apatow and comedian Judd Apatow will return to host this year's Directors Guild of America Awards, taking place on March 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:50 IST
Judd Apatow. Image Credit: ANI
American filmmaker Judd Apatow and comedian Judd Apatow will return to host this year's Directors Guild of America Awards, taking place on March 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. According to Variety, Beth McCarthy-Miller has been appointed as the event's awards chair. Apatow previously hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2020.

In a statement, the comedian and filmmaker said, "I am so excited to host again as part of my ONGOING campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award." Announcing the news, DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said, "What makes the DGA Awards so very special is that it is recognition by one's peers; camaraderie in celebrating excellence in our craft, and our DGA teams; as well as the special evening we share together as a storytelling family. And more than any other year, we could really use some laughs."

"There is no host that hits all these notes more perfectly than leading director, comedian, writer and industry force, the incredible Judd Apatow. We couldn't be more grateful that he's returning to the DGA Awards stage. And behind the scenes, when it comes to all things live and comedy, it doesn't get better than Beth McCarthy-Miller. With this powerhouse team on board, it's sure to be a fun-filled evening," added Glatter. As per Variety, this year's slate of nominees has been dominated by HBO's 'Succession' and Apple TV Plus' 'Ted Lasso' on the TV side, while Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh and Denis Villeneuve lead the film categories. HBO leads with 10 nominations, while HBO Max follows behind with five nods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

