Shruti Haasan opens up about her role in 'Bestseller'

Actor Shruti Haasan is extremely excited about her upcoming web series 'Bestseller'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:54 IST
Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shruti Haasan is extremely excited about her upcoming web series 'Bestseller'. In the show, she will be seen playing the role of an aspiring writer Meetu Mathur.

Shruti said she loves to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character."I found it really interesting to play a part like Meetu because her arc is so interesting. The common thing if I had to say is that Meetu is a very determined person, a fan, a determined woman. I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character.And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined. So, I love remembering those experiences," she said. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and Produced by Siddharth Malhotra, 'Bestseller' also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Satyajeet Dubey and Arjan Bajwa.

'Bestseller' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 18 onwards. (ANI)

