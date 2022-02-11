Ranveer Singh posts his kissing picture with Deepika to mark the release of his wife's film 'Gehrayaiaan'

Ranveer Singh is super proud of his wife and actor Deepika Padukone for being her best in the film 'Gehrayaiaan'. On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a picture of them kissing on the beach during one of their vacations.

Alongside the picture, he heaped endless praises on Deepika. He called Deepikaa 'tour de force'. "Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! ... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan," Ranveer captioned the post.

The couple's cosy picture has left netizens in awe of them. "Adorable. Couple goals for sure," a fan commented.

"Oh My God...this picture has stolen my heart," another one wrote. Ranveer and Deepika have been married since 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)