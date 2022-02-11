Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill's video of playing with pigeons on the beach leaves netizens happy

On Friday, actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a happy video of herself chasing pigeons on the beach.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:45 IST
Shehnaaz Gill's video of playing with pigeons on the beach leaves netizens happy
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a happy video of herself chasing pigeons on the beach. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen running on the beach as her activity makes pigeons perching on the beach fly. After repeatedly doing this, she turned towards the camera said, "thak gayi."

"Wish I could fly away too," she captioned the clip. Seeing Shehnaaz in jovial mood made her fans extremely happy.

"May you always smile like this," a social media user commented. "You are flying cutie...you are flying so high. God bless you, " another one wrote.

Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She recently started making public appearances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

