Charlie Day talks about his rom-com 'I Want You Back'

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Amazon Prime Video has released its new romantic comedy titled 'I want You Back', which features none other than Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:22 IST
Charlie Day (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Amazon Prime Video has released its new romantic comedy titled 'I want You Back', which features none other than Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. Helmed by Jason Orley, the film is about two strangers who on a meeting realize that they have been dumped by their partners on the same day.

Talking about the film's storyline, Charlie Day said, "We strike a deal--a very innocent deal at first that any time we're sad, we call each other instead of our exes. But then we double down on that, realizing we can use each other to break up our exes' new relationships and get them back." He added," I was thrilled to be in a romantic comedy because I'm such a fan of so many of them. I loved this script and the structure of the story and thought it would be a great thing to be a part of. And it was exciting for me to play a more grounded, well-rounded human being."

Manny Jacinto, and Gina Rodriguez are also a part of 'I want You Back'. (ANI)

