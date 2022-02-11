Sameera Reddy shares her weight loss journey

Actor Sameera Reddy has lost 11 kgs in the past one year. On Friday, Sameera took to Instagram and opened up about how she reduced her weight from 92 kgs to 81 kgs.

"One year ago I started to take my fitness seriously. I was 92 kgs. Today I am 81 kgs. But I always say more that the weight loss I'm grateful for increase in my energy levels and agility...what has helped me?" she wrote. Following are a few things Sameera followed during her fitness journey:

1. I tend to lose focus but I'm aware so I get back on track immediately . 2. Intermittent fasting has helped me with my late night snacking habit .

3. I do a lot of inner work to stay away from negative thoughts and stay mindful on being happy with my body now. 4. Choose a sport. It helps make fitness fun

5. Partner with buddy who checks on your progress every week 6. Set realistic goals.

7. Don't aim to immediately drop the weight. 8. Lastly don't self loathe.

9. Nothing and nobody is worth that stress "Thank you for being my fitness buddy this past one year. Am looking forward will full determination to continue forward and keep this going with you," she concluded.

For the unversed, Sameera got married to businessman, Akshai Varde in 2014. In 2015, the couple had welcomed their son, Hans Varde, and in 2019, Akshai and Sameera were blessed baby girl, Nyra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)