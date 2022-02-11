Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's latest pictures proves he is true-blue Punjabi

On Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with his pictures in a scenic field.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:19 IST
Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's latest pictures proves he is true-blue Punjabi
Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with his pictures in a scenic field. Alongside the images, he dropped a motivational caption.

"Own your morning, own your day, own your life," Sidharth wrote, adding the hashtags #beawesome, #behumble, and #bekind. In one of the images, Sidharth can be seen flexing his muscles against the backdrop of green fields. However, it's Vicky Kaushal's comment that caught more attention than Sidharth's poses.

Unleashing his Punjabi side, Vicky Kaushal commented, "Baajre da sitta." For the unversed, 'Bajre da sitta' is also the title of a popular Punjabi folk song.

Vicky's comment has garnered several likes and comments. A section of social media users even expressed their desire to see two "Punjabi mundes" Vicky and Sidharth together in some film soon.

Meanwhile, Vicky has recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's film. On the other hand, Sidharth is currently shooting for 'Yodha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022