Helen Shaver set to direct, EP 'Quantum Leap' reboot pilot

Filmmaker Helen Shaver has been tapped to direct and executive produce NBC's 'Quantum Leap' pilot, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi series, which starred Scott Bakula and the late Dean Stockwell. According to Deadline, written and executive produced by La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and executive produced by Blindspot creator Martin Gero as well as Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt, the follow-up series is set in present time.

It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Bakula is not attached to reprise his role or produce the new 'Quantum Leap' but is aware of the reboot and has had conversations about potentially getting involved.

The pilot is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Lilien and Wynbrandt executive producing for their I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario for his Belisarius Productions and Gero via his Quinn's House Productions. As per Deadline, Shaver will be succeeding David Hemmings who directed the two-hour premiere of the original series. She most recently directed multiple episodes of HBO Max's post-apocalyptic limited series 'Station Eleven' and Netflix's hit limited series 'Maid'. (ANI)

