Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu pledges organs on 60th birthday, encourages friends, fans to support the cause

Popular Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, on his 60th birthday, pledged his organs at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital. He further encouraged 100 more friends and fans of his to pledge their organs too for the larger cause. The actor signed on the pledge to donate his vital organs that could be used to save the lives of others.

While speaking to ANI, Jagapathi stated that "donating organs isn't a big thing and not a sacrifice and it is meant for somebody else also". "Fortunately, I got the thought for which I am really very happy. This awareness needs to be spread in the film fraternity. The celebrities, whoever are donating, need to promote it. Earlier, people tweeted that I got COVID but now I request everyone to tweet that I donated organs", he said.

The actor said the best thing about life is giving life to other people after death. Those present on the occasion included Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director, KIMS Hospitals and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Information Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagapathi also said that every life, especially those of humans, must have a meaning to it. "I believe, if we can give something back to this society of which we are a part, our life will have the right meaning. Helping others see, breathe, survive after our demise is certainly the noblest thing we can think of. And I would request all my friends and all those who love and appreciate my work as an actor to think of pledging their organs to help millions of people whose lives otherwise are mired in darkness."

Dr Rao said that the Union Government and the governments in states are doing everything possible to create awareness and encourage people to step forward and agree to donate their organs after their demise. "Each year, many pledge their organs and hundreds of transplant surgeries are performed post-harvesting suitable organs from the deceased individuals. Yet in a country of the size of India, the need is for every citizen to come forward and pledge their organs to ensure no life is cut short due to a failed organ," he said. (ANI)

