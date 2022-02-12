Left Menu

NFL-Los Angeles and Cincinnati mayors reveal Super Bowl wager

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 06:14 IST
NFL-Los Angeles and Cincinnati mayors reveal Super Bowl wager

The mayor of the losing city in Sunday's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will wear the other team's jersey while the winning city's mayor will donate to the others children's hospital, the leaders revealed on Friday.

The jersey swap has been done many times before in such wagers but the donation, which will come out of the mayor's own pocket, has a more recent precedent. The mayors said they were inspired by the residents of Kansas City, who banded together to raise more than $300,000 for Buffalo Children's Hospital after the Chief's dramatic win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

"Angelenos fight hard and we win graciously," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, whose city is home to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "We can't wait to host Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and when the Rams win, LA will show our friends in Cincinnati how much heart we have by chipping in together to help the kids at Cincinnati Children's."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said his city was "incredibly proud" of the pediatric care institution. "It provides world class care to both our residents and families across the globe," Pureval said.

"This is an opportunity to highlight its incredible work. Cincinnati fans are so passionate about the Bengals and our city that I'm confident they will commit themselves with the same passion to this philanthropic effort."

