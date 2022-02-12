Left Menu

Warner Bros. unveils 'Aquaman 2' first-look footage

Warner Bros has recently unveiled the first-look footage from Jason Momoa starrer upcoming superhero film 'Aquaman and the Lost City'.

Warner Bros has recently unveiled the first-look footage from Jason Momoa starrer upcoming superhero film 'Aquaman and the Lost City'. The studio took to their official Instagram handle to share a video clip, providing glimpses to their upcoming lineup of highly-anticipated superhero films including 'The Flash' and Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'.

In the compilation video titled 'The World Needs Heroes,' the 'Aquaman' sequel footage is the shortest of the bunch, with brief shots of star Jason Momoa in front of ancient ruins and on the Atlantean throne. "What could be greater than a king? A Hero" Momoa says, an audio clip lifted from 2018's 'Aquaman'.

The studio also provided a first look glimpse at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in the upcoming 'Black Adam', as well as a glimpse of the rest of the 'Justice Society of America': Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindel). The film is headlined by Dwayne Johnson who is playing Black Adam that is slated to release on July 29, 2022. Ezra Miller's look in his new speedy superhero suit for his long-awaited 'The Flash' stand-alone film was also notable in the video.

The studio first has 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson that is slated to release in theatres on March 4; then, 'Black Adam' which will debut on July 29; 'The Flash', which is coming on November 4. And finally, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will open in theatres on December 16. (ANI)

