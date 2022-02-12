Entertainment News Roundup: NFL-Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage; From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in 'Uncharted' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NFL-Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage

The hip-hop megastars set to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday have promised to deliver a memorable show that will wow audiences and leave no doubt that rap music deserves a spot in the year's biggest musical showcase. The halftime show at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles will feature area natives Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, plus rapper Eminem and R&B singer Mary J. Blige.

Berlinale opening film explores #Metoo questions of power and control

French director Francois Ozon's "Peter von Kant" -- a film about a director's possessive relationship with a young actor -- explores the power directors hold over actors: a question that resonates strongly in the #MeToo era, Ozon said. In the film, which premiered at Thursday's opening of this year's Berlin film festival, Ozon said he aimed to pose these questions to directors and the audience, four years after the #MeToo movement shook the film industry around the world.

Super Bowl ads are moving on from pandemic with humor and hope

A year ago, many Super Bowl advertisers tiptoed into the U.S. football championship trying to respectfully acknowledge a difficult year in the COVID-19 pandemic. This Sunday, brands will return to the big game using the time-tested tactics of going for big laughs, or trying to uplift audiences with messages of strength and triumph.

From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in 'Uncharted'

Hot off the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Tom Holland is swinging back into action as Nathan Drake in video game adaptation "Uncharted." "I've been playing two very famous characters who are famous for climbing things," the 25-year-old British actor told Reuters.

Hitmaker Sting sells career music catalogue to Universal

British singer-songwriter Sting has sold his career music catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the company said on Thursday, in the latest such move by an artist to cash in on their work. The deal comprises the entirety of Sting's solo works as well as those when he was with rock band The Police - including classics "Every Breath You Take", "Roxanne", "Shape Of My Heart", "Message in a Bottle", "Fields Of Gold", "Desert Rose" and "Englishman in New York" among others.

YouTube floats ideas of verifying NFTs, watching games in metaverse

YouTube on Thursday elaborated on its blockchain and metaverse plans for 2022, saying it could harness the emerging technologies to cut fraud in the fast-growing digital art market and offer a more social viewing experience for gaming content. The world's largest streaming service, which is owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, over the past year has sought to hang onto users with better guidance about upcoming features amid increasing competition with ByteDance Inc's TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram.

Disney closes gap with Netflix, streaming industry future still in question

The strong subscriber additions by Disney+ in the latest quarter helped Walt Disney Co's flagship streaming service close the gap with market leader Netflix Inc, but industry watchers focused on future prospects for streaming in a saturating market. Disney+ added 11.8 million subscribers in the first quarter as viewers signed up to watch hits like "The Mandalorian" and "Black Widow".

Snoop Dogg spokesperson calls sexual assault allegations 'meritless'

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses American rapper, Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery, after she attended one of his concerts in 2013, allegations the musician's spokesperson called a meritless "shakedown." The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles.

Jerry Harris from U.S. reality TV show 'Cheer' pleads guilty in child sex case

Jerry Harris, who starred in the American reality TV show "Cheer," pleaded guilty on Thursday to two charges related to child pornography and sexual assault, according to a court filing. Harris was arrested in September 2020 and initially pleaded not guilty on seven counts but on Thursday changed two of them as part of a plea agreement.

Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival

A period of pandemic-enforced solitude and his actress daughter's enthusiasm led Italian horror legend Dario Argento, 81, to snap open his director's chair after a decade's absence to make one more of his signature gorefests. "Dark Glasses," the director's latest film, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, reprising the unique combination of lurid horror, the supernatural, and pure slapstick that define the Italian 'giallo' - pulp - movement of the 1970s, of which his "Suspiria" (1977) was the crowning work.

