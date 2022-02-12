Left Menu

Simu Liu in talks to join Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 11:45 IST
Simu Liu in talks to join Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie
Simu Liu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Simu Liu, the star of Marvel hit ''Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'', is in negotiations to join the cast of Warner Bros' ''Barbie'' movie, led by Margot Robbie.

If finalised, Liu will feature alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, to be directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Plot details of the film are currently under wraps, but makers are planning to start principal photography later this year and are eyeing a 2023 release for the movie.

Liu most recently headlined Marvel Studios blockbuster ''Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'', which amassed USD 432 million at the global box office.

He will next be seen in romance drama ''One True Loves'' and Lionsgate's canine drama ''Arthur the King'', co-starring Mark Wahlberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022