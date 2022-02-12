Left Menu

Play on Ambedkar's life to be staged at Delhi's JLN Stadium from Feb 25-Mar 12: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:48 IST
Play on Ambedkar's life to be staged at Delhi's JLN Stadium from Feb 25-Mar 12: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will organize a play on the life of social reformer B R Ambedkar on a grand scale at the JLN Stadium here from February 25 to March 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Earlier, the play was to be staged from January 5 but it was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of B R Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, Kejriwal said.

''This will possibly be the biggest show in the world at such a scale,'' he claimed.

The chief minister described himself as a ''bhakt (devotee)'' of Ambedkar and said he worships him because he struggled all his life for the poor.

The play will be staged twice every day at 4 PM and 7 PM.

Tickets will be available for free but people will have to book them in advance due to the limited number of seats, Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

