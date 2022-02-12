Aryan Khan makes first appearance after drug scandal, spotted with Suhana Khan at IPL 2022 mega auction

Left Menu

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan has remained low-key for some time now, his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have stepped in for him to take charge of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:32 IST
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As superstar Shah Rukh Khan has remained low-key for some time now, his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have stepped in for him to take charge of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The pictures of SRK's kids Aryan and Suhana have gone viral on the internet where they can be seen attending the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

The official account of KKR has also shared a glimpse of the two preparing for the IPL Auction strategies with Venky Mysore, the CEO of the purple jersey IPL team that is co-owned by SRK's close friend Juhi Chawla. While Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi's daughter Jhanvi Mehta, this will be a debut for Suhana at the mega auction event.

For the unversed, this is the first time Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together publically since the former's arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year. Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

On the other hand, Suhana recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

