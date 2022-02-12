Got access to industry people due to my mother, but not work, says Avantika Dassani

Newcomer Avantika Dassani says there was a certain advantage that came with being the daughter of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree but she bagged her debut project ''Mithya'' solely on her own strength.

Dassani makes her acting debut with ''Mithya'', a ZEE5 Original series, which also features Huma Qureshi, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni.

Avantika said she was able to get access to a few industry people because of her mother as well as brother Abhimanyu Dassani, known for movies such as ''Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'' and ''Meenakshi Sundareshwar''.

''I do accept and acknowledge that there is a lot of love and respect for my mother and brother in the industry. And so, someone will have a cup of chai with me but I won't get a movie or a show because you are so-and-so’s daughter or son, at least not for me. I still have to earn that,'' Avantika told PTI in a Zoom interview.

''However, that access means a lot because you have millions of people today just trying to be seen. It’s the hard work that will make the director think I'm right for that part or not or the producer to see I'm worth his or her money,'' she said.

Though she had seen what movie sets used to look like during her growing up years, becoming an actor was more of a gradual process and not an overnight move.

''It wasn't something one fine day (I want to enter the film industry), it was something that had been coming out slowly. My parents kind of knew it, they saw it happening. ''But when it was the final decision, they wanted to sit me down and make me aware about everything -- what will happen and what can happen. But whatever I choose to do, I have to be a hard-working person, is what they told me,'' Avantika said.

The newcomer revealed that she gave an audition for ''Mithya'' which happened via Zoom meeting due to the pandemic.

The psychological-thriller is set in Darjeeling and navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Qureshi, and her student Rhea (Avantika).

The actor defined Rhea as a highly emotional volatile impulsive girl and believes she has taken a risk by picking up an unconventional project to start her journey as an actor.

''It was a quick process from auditioning to signing it. It is a risk. I hope it allows me to make a mark in the industry and sets me apart in a way. It was quite a challenging role as there are a range of emotions to portray... Shooting for it was much more strenuous than a film,” she said.

The series, which completed the shoot in 35 days, was a learning experience for Avantika as she got to work with the likes of Qureshi, Kapur, Chatterjee and Soni.

''When I'm working with such actors, I have to bring in my A-game every single day. I have to be well prepared as they're just fantastic. It was all exciting as a newcomer to take on that whole challenge,” she said.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, ''Mithya'' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production. The six-part series is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 18.

