Clive Owen joins Emma Corrin in FX limited series 'Retreat'

Actor Clive Owen will feature alongside Emma Corrin in upcoming FX limited series ''Retreat''.

The show is a crime thriller series which comes from ''The OA'' creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Owen joins the show's cast along with actors Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Edoardo Ballerini, Raul Esparza, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad and Javed Khan.

Marling, the show's co-creator, will also star in the show. In the series, Corrin will portray Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded resort.

Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to a dazzling, remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life, as per official plotline.

Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series as well as executive produce along with Andrea Sperling.

''Retreat'' will be produced by FXP Productions.

The series will mark the second collaboration between FX and Owen, who recently starred as former US president Bill Clinton in ''Impeachment: American Crime Story''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)