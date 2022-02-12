Left Menu

Simu Liu joins Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' actor Simu Liu is the latest addition to the Warner Bros' upcoming movie 'Barbie'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:42 IST
Simu Liu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' actor Simu Liu is the latest addition to the Warner Bros' upcoming movie 'Barbie'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, being helmed by Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project. Plot details are currently under wraps, although it is known that Gosling is playing Ken. Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley.

As per the outlet, Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner and Paddington's David Heyman are also producing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

