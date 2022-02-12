'EG -TN-THEFTATTEMPTR.SUNDARAM              ERODETheft attempt at Pariyur temple:ERODE Feb '

Left Menu

REG -TN-THEFTATTEMPT R.SUNDARAM ERODE Theft attempt at Pariyur temple ERODE Feb 12 Two persons attempt to commit theft in the Pariyur temple.According to police, at the Pariyur Kondathu Kaliamman temple a popular temple in Erode district, around 2 a.m. on Saturday the Kitchen workers of the temple heard the alarm of the temple Kalyana Mandapam.

REG -TN-THEFTATTEMPT R.SUNDARAM ERODE Theft attempt at Pariyur temple: ERODE Feb 12: Two persons attempt to commit theft in the Pariyur temple.

According to police, at the Pariyur Kondathu Kaliamman temple a popular temple in Erode district, around 2 a.m. on Saturday the Kitchen workers of the temple heard the alarm of the temple Kalyana Mandapam. The workers and other people in the area rushed to the place, when two persons ran and escaped from there.

On this, the temple authorities made a complaint with Gobichettipalayam Police who examined his footage of the temple CC Camera found two persons entering into the temple kitchen area and slowly moved towards the temple Kalyana Mandapam, where the key of the temple was placed. When the two touched the gate of the Kalyana Mandapam, an alarm started hooting. On this the two were running and left away from the temple area. The police are registering a case of attempt to commit theft in the temple, closely verifying the footage of the cameras of the temple and nearby area. EOM http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you'' Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

