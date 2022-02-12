Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable birthday greetings for husband Shriram Nene

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has poured love for her husband Dr Shriram Nene's birthday on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 17:30 IST
Madhuri Dixit shares adorable birthday greetings for husband Shriram Nene
Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has poured love for her husband Dr Shriram Nene's birthday on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a video montage of various pictures of them together over the years.

She set Armaan Malik's song 'You' in the backdrop and penned the caption, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart and the best father in the world, Happy Birthday #Birthday #Husband." Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in 1999. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri's Netflix series 'The Fame Game' will premiere on February 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022