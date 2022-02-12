Rhea Chakraborty gets back to work after two years

Left Menu

Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the film 'Chehre', is rejoicing going back to work after two years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 17:56 IST
Rhea Chakraborty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the film 'Chehre', is rejoicing going back to work after two years. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a video in which she can be seen at a radio station's studio, dressed in a black-on-black attire with a script in her hand.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP!" Fans and fellow members of the film industry extended support in the comments section.

"yaassss girl get it," Shibani Dandekar wrote. Patralekhaa dropped a string of heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Rhea had an unpleasant 2020 and 2021 as she was accused by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

