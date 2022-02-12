Rahul Bajaj added to glory of Buland Bharat : Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who had contributed to the glory of Buland Bharat with his business acumen is a loss or the country.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who had contributed to the glory of ‘Buland Bharat’ with his business acumen is a loss or the country. “An icon and a business legend who shall be remembered for his vision and zeal,” Sarma tweeted. Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Group, died in Pune on Saturday at the age of 83 due to age, heart and lung-related ailments. He added, “The passing away of Rahul Bajaj ji is a big loss for India. His and Bajaj Group’s business acumen added to the glory of Buland Bharat.” He was apparently referring to the tag line ‘Buland Bharat ki buland tasveer…’ (a firm image of a firm Bharat…) in advertisements for Bajaj scooters. Sarma also paid his condolences to the bereaved family.
