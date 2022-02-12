Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist to feature in Luca Guadagnino's 'Challengers'

Zendaya, 'The Crown' star Josh O'Connor and 'West Side Story' breakout Mike Faist are set to star in ace filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's sports romance drama movie 'Challengers'. As per Variety, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' producer Amy Pascal is producing the film via her Pascal Pictures alongside Zendaya and Guadagnino. Playwright Justin Kuritzkes is penning the script.

The film centres on the competitive world of pro tennis, in which player-turned-coach Tashi (Zendaya) has transformed her husband Art (Faist) into a Grand Slam champion. After a losing streak, Tashi enters him into a 'Challenger' event -- the lowest pro tournament level -- where he must face off against Patrick (O'Connor), Tashi's former boyfriend and his former best friend. Production on 'Challengers' is slated to begin in the spring on the East Coast.

'Challengers' joins Guadagnino's intriguing upcoming slate, including 'Bones and All' with Timothee Chalamet and his Audrey Hepburn biopic starring Rooney Mara. Emmy-winning actor Zendaya is currently starring in the second season of HBO's insanely popular teenage drama 'Euphoria'. She recently reprised the role of MJ in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

O'Connor, who is also an Emmy winner for his role as young Prince Charles in 'The Crown', is next set to star in romance 'The History of Sound' alongside 'Normal People' actor Paul Mescal. Following his breakout role as Riff in 'West Side Story', Faist will next be seen in 'Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game' from Austin and Meredith Bragg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)