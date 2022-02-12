Ray Stevenson joins cast of Disney's 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' series

Actor Ray Stevenson has joined the cast of 'Star Wars: Ahsoka', Disney Plus's upcoming live-action spinoff of 'The Mandalorian' starring Rosario Dawson. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series is gearing up to go into production at Lucasfilm and Disney Plus. Its plot will centre on fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor popular on the animation side of 'Star Wars'.

Tano made her live-action debut in the second season of 'The Mandalorian' and has appeared in an episode of 'The Book of Boba Fett'. Although plot details are being kept secret, the setup has consisted of Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to another in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire.

Rosario Dawson would be portraying the titular character and the cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno and Australian thespian Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker. It's unclear who Stevenson will play, but sources claim he is a villain in the series and will play an admiral, although, not Thrawn. 'Ahsoka' is due to begin shooting in Los Angeles at the end of April, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The move marks a return to the galaxy far, far away for Stevenson, as he voiced a character named Gar Saxon in 'Star Wars Rebels' and 'The Clone Wars'. He is known for playing Volstagg in Marvel's 'Thor' movies and played Blackbeard in Starz' 'Black Sails' pirate series. (ANI)

