Michael Rapaport joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2

American actor-comedian Michael Rapaport has joined the cast of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' for a recurring role.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:07 IST
Michael Rapaport (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American actor-comedian Michael Rapaport has joined the cast of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' for a recurring role. As per Deadline, Rapaport will play Detective Kreps, a police detective involved in the new murder case introduced in the Season 1 finale.

The mystery-comedy series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. In Season 1, when a grisly death occurs inside their apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Coming back to Rapaport, he most recently wrapped a major role in Amy Schumer's upcoming Hulu comedy series 'Life & Beth'.

He previously starred on Netflix's 'Atypical' for all four seasons and has been a regular guest host on 'The Wendy Williams Show' this season. (ANI)

