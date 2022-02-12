Channing Tatum tells Jonah Hill to cast this actor if 'Jump Street 3' ever happens

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has an actor in mind that he thinks would make a great addition to the 'Jump Street' movie cast if they ever decided to do a third one. According to People magazine, recently while talking to a magazine for its latest issue, Tatum told Jonah Hill that Bradd Pitt, one of his costars in 'The Lost City', should be considered for a third 'Jump Street' film.

"Brad [Pitt] in this movie is hilarious. If we ever do 'Jump Street 3', we have to, I'm telling you, he's comic gold if you put him with the right character," said Tatum. A guest-starring spot on the original '21 Jump Street' TV series was one of the first roles for Pitt, who will make a cameo in Tatum and Sandra Bullock's upcoming adventure comedy 'The Lost City'.

In a newly released pre-Super Bowl TV spot, Pitt's character shows up at the very end in an attempt to save Bullock's character, Loretta. When she asks him why he's so handsome, he says, "My dad was a weatherman." Tatum told Hill that he "was having complete nostalgic FOMO of us on Jump Street" while filming 'The Lost City', which sees Loretta and Tatum's character Alan relying on each other for survival while searching for riches in the wilderness.

"I would say the f-----g tone of this movie is so crazy. I am so bonkers. I might be crazier in this movie than I actually am in Jump Street, which is really hard to do," he said. The actor called 'The Lost City' "such a feel-good movie," giving major praise to Bullock, "I don't care if it was the phone book with Sandra Bullock, I'm doing it just because she's the G of Gs."

Another actor he admires greatly who stars in the film is Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the villain. "I'll tell you who's probably my favourite actor now ... Daniel Radcliffe," Tatum said. "He's awesome," Hill agreed. "God, I think I always get put under the spell of a British person talking. He is so much fun as this crazy, odd villain, and you kind of fall in love with him a little bit," Tatum added, as per People magazine. (ANI)

