Rahul Bajaj will be remembered for spearheading revolution in auto industry: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of eminent industrialist Rahul Bajaj on Saturday and said he will always be remembered for spearheading a revolution in the automotive industry, rooted in the spirit of Make in India.Former chairman of the Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj, who put Indian industry on the world map, died at around 230 pm on Saturday due to an age-related illness, according to a group official.Saddened by the demise of renowned industrialist and former Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Rahul Bajaj.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of eminent industrialist Rahul Bajaj on Saturday and said he will always be remembered for spearheading a revolution in the automotive industry, rooted in the spirit of ''Make in India''.

Former chairman of the Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj, who put Indian industry on the world map, died at around 2:30 pm on Saturday due to an age-related illness, according to a group official.

''Saddened by the demise of renowned industrialist and former Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Rahul Bajaj. He will always be remembered for spearheading a revolution in the automotive industry, rooted in the spirit of 'Make in India','' Naidu said in a tweet.

''My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti!'' he added.

Bajaj (83), who stood down from his position of non-executive director and chairman of Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year and remained as the chairman emeritus, was not keeping well for some time.

His last rites will be performed on Sunday, the official said.

